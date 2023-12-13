Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division share their New Year's resolutions at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2023. This is a way for the Division to raise esprit de corps because it allows a personable connection with the Soldier’s goals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 11:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907557
|VIRIN:
|231212-A-VI253-8005
|Filename:
|DOD_110044490
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Share Their New Year’s Resolution for 2024, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

