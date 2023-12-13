3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Share Their New Year’s Resolution for 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division share their New Year's resolutions at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2023. This is a way for the Division to raise esprit de corps because it allows a personable connection with the Soldier’s goals. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)