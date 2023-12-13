The Volunteer Manifesto

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video featuring key points of General Michael Minehan's Mobility Manifesto speech and the 134th Air Refueling Wing Commander's Priorities, with footage of missions throughout the year. This video is local use and was created to help visitors understand how the 134th ARW mission aligns with Air Mobility Command strategies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher)



Audio extracted from Gen. Michael Minihan's speech to the Air Force Association, titled 'The Mobility Manifesto', given Oct. 6, 2022.



Music licensed through karaoke-version.com.