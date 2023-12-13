Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Volunteer Manifesto

    TN, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A video featuring key points of General Michael Minehan's Mobility Manifesto speech and the 134th Air Refueling Wing Commander's Priorities, with footage of missions throughout the year. This video is local use and was created to help visitors understand how the 134th ARW mission aligns with Air Mobility Command strategies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher)

    Audio extracted from Gen. Michael Minihan's speech to the Air Force Association, titled 'The Mobility Manifesto', given Oct. 6, 2022.

    Music licensed through karaoke-version.com.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907552
    VIRIN: 231213-Z-GX596-1001
    Filename: DOD_110044337
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: TN, US

    This work, The Volunteer Manifesto, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    134 ARW
    Command Messaging

