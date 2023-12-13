Col. Kenneth Dwyer, Leader Training Brigade Commander, discusses how Holistic Health and Fitness is different than previous Army Systems.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907550
|VIRIN:
|231213-D-UW048-8799
|Filename:
|DOD_110044334
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Kenneth Dwyer, Leader Training Brigade Commander, discusses how Holistic Health and Fitness is different than previous Army Systems., by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT