Col. Michael Kloepper, Former 173rd Airborne Brigade Commander, Discusses the Tough in Spirit Initiative. The 173rd created the Tough in Spirit Initiative to accomplish improving Soldier Spiritual Readiness, one of the five domains of the Holistic Health and Fitness System.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907549
|VIRIN:
|231213-D-UW048-8850
|Filename:
|DOD_110044333
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Michael Kloepper, Former 173rd Airborne Brigade Commander, Discusses the Tough in Spirit Initiative, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
