    Col. Michael Kloepper, Former 173rd Airborne Brigade Commander, Discusses the Tough in Spirit Initiative

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Col. Michael Kloepper, Former 173rd Airborne Brigade Commander, Discusses the Tough in Spirit Initiative. The 173rd created the Tough in Spirit Initiative to accomplish improving Soldier Spiritual Readiness, one of the five domains of the Holistic Health and Fitness System.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 10:10
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US

    This work, Col. Michael Kloepper, Former 173rd Airborne Brigade Commander, Discusses the Tough in Spirit Initiative, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Spiritual Readiness
    H2F

