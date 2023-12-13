B-Roll of the Vicenza Middle School Top 10 Novel Writers Ceremony Awards. Where students who writer 20,000 plus words were recognized and received their certificated and trophies.
1st interview: Angela Wilson 7th grade Teacher
2nd interview: Emmitt Schultz 7th grade student
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 10:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907548
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-RW430-9068
|Filename:
|DOD_110044332
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: VMS Top 10 Writers Ceremony Awards, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT