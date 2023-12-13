Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Mr. Andrew Hargus, 193rd Infantry Brigade, Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director discusses how his team has seen success embedding within the Brigades 10 week Basic Combat Training calendar.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 10:10
    This work, Mr. Andrew Hargus, 193rd Infantry Brigade, Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director discusses how his team has seen success embedding within the Brigades training calendar, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BCT
    H2F
    193rd Brigade

