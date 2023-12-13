Mr. Andrew Hargus, 193rd Infantry Brigade, Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director discusses how his team has seen success embedding within the Brigades 10 week Basic Combat Training calendar.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907547
|VIRIN:
|231213-D-UW048-1900
|Filename:
|DOD_110044328
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
This work, Mr. Andrew Hargus, 193rd Infantry Brigade, Holistic Health and Fitness Program Director discusses how his team has seen success embedding within the Brigades training calendar, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
