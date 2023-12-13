A sanitized version of the 1-minute AFN InFocus about the Vicenza Middle School Top 10 Novel Writers Ceremony Awards.
1st interview: Angela Wilson 7th grade Teacher
2nd interview: Emmitt Schultz 7th grade Student
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 09:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907546
|VIRIN:
|231211-A-RW430-5996
|Filename:
|DOD_110044298
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clean Copy: VMS Top 10 Writers Ceremony Awards, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT