    InFocus: VMS Top 10 Writers Ceremony Awards

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minutes AFN InFocus about the Vicenza Middle School 2023 Novel Top 10 Writes Ceremony Awards. Recognizing students who write 20,000 plus words in their Novel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 09:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907544
    VIRIN: 231211-A-RW430-3884
    Filename: DOD_110044283
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, InFocus: VMS Top 10 Writers Ceremony Awards, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vicenza Middle School
    Novel
    Top 10
    Writers
    Ceremony Awards

