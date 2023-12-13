U.S. Army Capt. Michael Hoffman, RHC-C veterinary treatment facility officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kirsten Ralph, 49th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, speak about the importance of the relationship between dog handlers and veterinary clinic staff for the overall health of the military working dogs at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 14, 2023. Holloman's military working dogs are trained to smell for explosives ,drugs, and protect the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
