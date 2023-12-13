Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman's Military Working Dogs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Michael Hoffman, RHC-C veterinary treatment facility officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kirsten Ralph, 49th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, speak about the importance of the relationship between dog handlers and veterinary clinic staff for the overall health of the military working dogs at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 14, 2023. Holloman's military working dogs are trained to smell for explosives ,drugs, and protect the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    This work, Holloman's Military Working Dogs, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Holloman AFB
    veterinary clinic
    U.S. Army
    49 SFS

