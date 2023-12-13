video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907543" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Michael Hoffman, RHC-C veterinary treatment facility officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kirsten Ralph, 49th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, speak about the importance of the relationship between dog handlers and veterinary clinic staff for the overall health of the military working dogs at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 14, 2023. Holloman's military working dogs are trained to smell for explosives ,drugs, and protect the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)