Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at River Street in Savannah

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Pfc. Elisha Hall 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 3rd Infantry Division Band gathered for a public performance at River Street in Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2023. The band performs at River Street every year for the Christmas season and during other holiday events throughout the year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907542
    VIRIN: 231211-A-QP205-1001
    Filename: DOD_110044281
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at River Street in Savannah, by PFC Elisha Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    christmas
    tree lighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT