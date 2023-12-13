3rd Infantry Division Band Performs at River Street in Savannah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 3rd Infantry Division Band gathered for a public performance at River Street in Savannah, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2023. The band performs at River Street every year for the Christmas season and during other holiday events throughout the year. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)