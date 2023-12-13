Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) USS Carney gives a shout out to Navy Midshipmen ahead of the 124th Army-Navy game held on Dec. 9.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Lau 

    USS CARNEY

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) USS Carney gives a shout out to Navy Midshipmen ahead of the 124th Army-Navy game held on Dec. 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 09:18
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907538
    VIRIN: 231209-N-GF955-2532
    Filename: DOD_110044246
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) USS Carney gives a shout out to Navy Midshipmen ahead of the 124th Army-Navy game held on Dec. 9., by PO2 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyNavy2023
    USS Carney (DDG 64)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT