Sending Satellites into the Galaxy!
Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron and Travis Air Force Base, California, loaded satellites onto a Lockheed C-5 Galaxy aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 08:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907535
|VIRIN:
|231213-F-MA925-7216
|Filename:
|DOD_110044203
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Expeditionary Center, 721st Aerial Port Squadron, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
