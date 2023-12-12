USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Delivers HADR Supplies to Turkiye

230228-N-TC338-1050
MERSIN, Turkiye (Feb. 28, 2023) The Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), arrives in Mersin, Turkiye to deliver supplies for those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake, Feb. 28, 2023. Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)
|02.28.2023
|12.13.2023 06:23
|Video Productions
|907516
|230228-N-TC338-2001
|123458
|DOD_110043878
|00:01:00
|MERSIN, TR
|0
|0
