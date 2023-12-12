Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Delivers HADR Supplies to Turkiye

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MERSIN, TURKEY

    02.28.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    230228-N-TC338-1050
    MERSIN, Turkiye (Feb. 28, 2023) The Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), arrives in Mersin, Turkiye to deliver supplies for those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake, Feb. 28, 2023. Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 06:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907516
    VIRIN: 230228-N-TC338-2001
    PIN: 123458
    Filename: DOD_110043878
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MERSIN, TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Delivers HADR Supplies to Turkiye, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sixth Fleet
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT