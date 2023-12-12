USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) Delivers HADR Supplies to Turkiye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/907516" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

230228-N-TC338-1050

MERSIN, Turkiye (Feb. 28, 2023) The Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), arrives in Mersin, Turkiye to deliver supplies for those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake, Feb. 28, 2023. Following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces assigned to U.S. European Command are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner D. Blake/Released)