    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: First Aid for Veterans

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    B-roll package taken during a first aid for veterans training clinic as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907515
    VIRIN: 231213-N-BT947-1545
    Filename: DOD_110043856
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    pacific partnership
    pohnpei
    community health engagement
    pp24
    pacific partnership 2024

