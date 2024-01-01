B-roll package of a community health engagement as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 at the Pohnlangas Dispensary in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2023 03:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907514
|VIRIN:
|231213-N-BT947-2732
|Filename:
|DOD_110043849
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FM
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Community Health B-Roll, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
