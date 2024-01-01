Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Community Health B-Roll

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    B-roll package of a community health engagement as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 at the Pohnlangas Dispensary in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 03:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907514
    VIRIN: 231213-N-BT947-2732
    Filename: DOD_110043849
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: FM

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Community Health B-Roll, by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pacific partnership
    pohnpei
    community health engagement
    pp24
    pacific partnership 2024

