Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Community Health B-Roll

B-roll package of a community health engagement as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 at the Pohnlangas Dispensary in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia, Dec. 13, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)