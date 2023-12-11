MRF-SEA: Stand in Forces

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, defines Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia and how the unit applies to the stand in forces concept. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 23:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907512
|VIRIN:
|231213-M-TA747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110043641
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
