    MRF-SEA: Stand in Forces

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, defines Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia and how the unit applies to the stand in forces concept. MRF-SEA is a Marine Corps Forces Pacific operational model that involves exchanges with subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allies and partners, and positions I MEF forces west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 23:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907512
    VIRIN: 231213-M-TA747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110043641
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    partnership
    readiness
    FreeandOpenIndoPacfic
    MRF-SEA
    SIF-USMC

