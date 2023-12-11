Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota AB FSS hosts Winter Wonderland

    JAPAN

    12.10.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    Issac McCrannery, Force Support Squadron marketing strategist, talks about a Winter Wonderland event held Dec. 10, 2023, on Yokota Air Base. The event included several live performances, an ice-skating rink, and a meet-and-greet with Santa Clause. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers).

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 21:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907507
    VIRIN: 231210-F-MQ455-3663
    Filename: DOD_110043580
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

