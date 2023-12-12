DoDIIS Worldwide Conference 2023 Day 1 - Five Eye Panel

Five Eye Panel
Moderator: Major General Michelle McGuinness
Deputy Director for Commonwealth Integration, Defense Intelligence Agency
Panelists:
Major General Brett Mousley, CSC
Head Intelligence Capability, Defence Intelligence Group, Australia
Dr. Naomi Roberts
Director Strategy & Enterprise, Defence Intelligence, United Kingdom Ministry of Defence
Brigadier-General Eric Vandenberg
Director, General Intelligence Enterprise, Canadian Department of National Defence
Captain Brendon Oakley, RNZN
Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, New Zealand Defence Force
Mr. Gregory L. Ryckman
Deputy Director for Global Integration, Defense Intelligence Agency
