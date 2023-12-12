Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoDIIS Worldwide Conference 2023 Day 1 - Five Eye Panel

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Five Eye Panel
    Moderator: Major General Michelle McGuinness
    Deputy Director for Commonwealth Integration, Defense Intelligence Agency
    Panelists:
    Major General Brett Mousley, CSC
    Head Intelligence Capability, Defence Intelligence Group, Australia
    Dr. Naomi Roberts
    Director Strategy & Enterprise, Defence Intelligence, United Kingdom Ministry of Defence
    Brigadier-General Eric Vandenberg
    Director, General Intelligence Enterprise, Canadian Department of National Defence
    Captain Brendon Oakley, RNZN
    Deputy Chief of Defence Intelligence, New Zealand Defence Force
    Mr. Gregory L. Ryckman
    Deputy Director for Global Integration, Defense Intelligence Agency

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 08:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 907505
    Filename: DOD_110043578
    Length: 01:02:33
    Location: US

