Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Holiday Market Preview Video

Trailer- Preview Reel



USAG Ft Hamilton Annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Market, held on December 8th, 2023, had an incredible turnout this year, filled with joy and festive spirit. The vibrant atmosphere, fantastic activities, and heartwarming moments were made possible by the support of our amazing sponsors: Wounded Warrior Project Fundraisers Aetna USAA First Command - Highland Falls, NY.



The event truly created lasting memories for our community!



(U.S. Army Video by Ephraim Rodriguez)