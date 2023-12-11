Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Holiday Market Preview Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Ephraim Rodriguez 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Trailer- Preview Reel

    USAG Ft Hamilton Annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Market, held on December 8th, 2023, had an incredible turnout this year, filled with joy and festive spirit. The vibrant atmosphere, fantastic activities, and heartwarming moments were made possible by the support of our amazing sponsors: Wounded Warrior Project Fundraisers Aetna USAA First Command - Highland Falls, NY.

    The event truly created lasting memories for our community!

    (U.S. Army Video by Ephraim Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 20:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 907488
    VIRIN: 231208-A-MJ459-9860
    Filename: DOD_110043399
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Tree Lighting and Winter Holiday Market Preview Video, by Ephraim Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooklyn
    NYC
    Holiday Season
    US Army
    Winter
    USAG Fort Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT