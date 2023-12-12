Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Festival of Trees 2023

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    122312-N-CM740-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 12, 2023) - Yokosuka Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosted a festival of Trees on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) featuring 40 decorated Christmas trees from various commands on base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 20:14
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Santa
    MWR
    CFAY

