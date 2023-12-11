Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop 2023

    YIGO, GUAM

    12.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    DoD members, foreign allies and partners, and the Government of Guam participate the 72nd anniversary of Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Dec. 1-6, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 21:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907476
    VIRIN: 231213-F-RA633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110043374
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: YIGO, GU

    Guam
    Pacific Air Forces
    Humanitarian Aid
    36th Wing
    INDOPACOM
    OCD 23

