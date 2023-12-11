Operation Christmas Drop 2023

Operation Christmas Drop, the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian aid and disaster relief mission, goes beyond heartwarming Christmas tradition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Dec 1, 2023. Every action taken by the Airmen of the 734th Air Mobility Squadron during OCD exemplifies the core values of Air Mobility Command. This mission is a daily testament to the remarkable power of airlift: extending a helping hand to those in need and maintaining readiness for real-world emergencies.
