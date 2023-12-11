Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Christmas Drop 2023

    ANDERSEN AFB, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Operation Christmas Drop, the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian aid and disaster relief mission, goes beyond heartwarming Christmas tradition at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, on Dec 1, 2023. Every action taken by the Airmen of the 734th Air Mobility Squadron during OCD exemplifies the core values of Air Mobility Command. This mission is a daily testament to the remarkable power of airlift: extending a helping hand to those in need and maintaining readiness for real-world emergencies.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 19:33
    Length: 00:02:02
    Air Mobility Command
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    Air Force Expeditionary Center
    515th Air Mobility Operation Wing
    Operation Christmas Drop 2023

