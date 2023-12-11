Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Travis AFB leadership holiday message

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    (From left to right) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, Kaci Scott, Kris Salmi, and Col. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, send holiday message at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 4, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 19:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907473
    VIRIN: 231204-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110043319
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    Holiday Message
    60th Air Mobility Wing

