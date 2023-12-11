Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Furoshiki Workshop

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Narration:
    Laughter echoed through the Camp Zama Library at the first-ever workshop held there for furoshiki, traditional Japanese cloths that are used to wrap and transport goods.

    Maribel Sikes, a youth volunteer at the library, and Mikako Yano, a librarian there, led the program by teaching the class the basics on how to use furoshiki.


    Interview: Maribel Sikes, Volunteer


    Narration:
    The participants first learned how to tie two different knots, known in Japanese as mamusubi and hitotsumusubi, which are the two knots primarily used to secure the cloth when wrapping an item.

    Next, Ms. Sikes and Ms. Yano demonstrated a variety of wrapping methods while the class members followed along and tried their hand at wrapping items such as books, bottles, candies, a ball, and more.


    Interview: Angela Heck, Participant


    Interview: Vacari Dickerson, Participant


    Narration:
    The workshop was devised as a one-time event, but the instructors said they are hoping to offer it again in the future if the demand is there.


    Interview: Maribel Sikes, Volunteer


    Narration: For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXX.

