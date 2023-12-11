Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill
1-78 FA BN M119 Howitzer Livefire B-Roll
WHO: U.S. Army; 428th Field Artillery Brigade; 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment
WHAT: Soldiers from 1-78th FA BN went to the field to conduct livefire training on the M119 Howitzer.
WHEN: April 5, 2023
WHERE: Fort Sill, Okla.
WHY: Standard scheduled training.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907469
|VIRIN:
|230405-D-NR812-1740
|PIN:
|03
|Filename:
|DOD_110043046
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
This work, 1-78 FA BN M119 Howitzer Livefire B-Roll, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
