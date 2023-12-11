video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill

1-78 FA BN M119 Howitzer Livefire B-Roll



WHO: U.S. Army; 428th Field Artillery Brigade; 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery Regiment



WHAT: Soldiers from 1-78th FA BN went to the field to conduct livefire training on the M119 Howitzer.



WHEN: April 5, 2023



WHERE: Fort Sill, Okla.



WHY: Standard scheduled training.