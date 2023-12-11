Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 FA BN M119 Howitzer Livefire B-Roll

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill
    WHO: U.S. Army; 428th Field Artillery Brigade; 2nd Battalion, 2nd Field Artillery Regiment

    WHAT: Soldiers from 2-2 FA BN went to the field to conduct livefire training on the M119 Howitzer.

    WHEN: April 5, 2023

    WHERE: Fort Sill, Okla.

    WHY: Standard scheduled training.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907468
    VIRIN: 230405-D-NR812-5385
    PIN: 02
    Filename: DOD_110043037
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US

    Howitzer
    Field Artillery
    Livefire
    Fort Sill
    M119
    Fires Center of Excellence

