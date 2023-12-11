Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Greetings from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Command Team

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Robert Rowe, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, command sergeant major of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, wish paratroopers and their families a happy holiday season on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade provides logistical support for the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 17:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907460
    VIRIN: 231204-A-US161-4334
    Filename: DOD_110042969
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Holiday Greetings from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Command Team, by SSG Dustin Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bragg

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Holiday Season
    82nd Airborne
    Providers
    AATW
    Fort Liberty

