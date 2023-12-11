U.S. Army Col. Robert Rowe, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, command sergeant major of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, wish paratroopers and their families a happy holiday season on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade provides logistical support for the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 17:07
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907460
|VIRIN:
|231204-A-US161-4334
|Filename:
|DOD_110042969
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Command Team, by SSG Dustin Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Bragg
