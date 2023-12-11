Holiday Greetings from the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade Command Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Col. Robert Rowe, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Acosta, command sergeant major of the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, wish paratroopers and their families a happy holiday season on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Dec. 4, 2023. The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade provides logistical support for the 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Miller)