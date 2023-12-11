Wing Change of Command Livestream Intro

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 147th Attack Wing Live streamed the Wing Commander Change of Command and Promotion Ceremony at Ellington Field JRB in Houston, Texas, Feb. 4, 2023. This video was played as an introduction and countdown for the live stream as a visual biography of the the outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho and the incoming commander, Col Travis Walters. The video was produced using material provided by Camacho and Walters as well as locally produced content.