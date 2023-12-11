Wing Change of Command Livestream Intro

The 147th Attack Wing Live streamed the Wing Commander Change of Command and Promotion Ceremony at Ellington Field JRB in Houston, Texas, Feb. 4, 2023. This video was played as an introduction and countdown for the live stream as a visual biography of the the outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho and the incoming commander, Col Travis Walters. The video was produced using material provided by Camacho and Walters as well as locally produced content.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907451
|VIRIN:
|040223-Z-VS466-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110042821
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
