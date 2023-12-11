Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Sean Cowher 

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 147th Attack Wing Live streamed the Wing Commander Change of Command and Promotion Ceremony at Ellington Field JRB in Houston, Texas, Feb. 4, 2023. This video was played as an introduction and countdown for the live stream as a visual biography of the the outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Andrew Camacho and the incoming commander, Col Travis Walters. The video was produced using material provided by Camacho and Walters as well as locally produced content.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907451
    VIRIN: 040223-Z-VS466-1001
    Filename: DOD_110042821
    Length: 00:05:59
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US

    This work, Wing Change of Command Livestream Intro, by Sean Cowher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    147th Attack Wing

