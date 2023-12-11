Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    X-62A VISTA formation flight with F-22 and F-16

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Ethan Wagner 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs   

    The X-62A VISTA flies in formation with an F-22 Raptor and F-16 Fighting Falcon in the skies over Southern California, March 22, 2023. (Air Force video by Ethan Wagner)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 17:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907449
    VIRIN: 230322-F-JG201-5001
    Filename: DOD_110042818
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    F-22 Raptor
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    X-62A VISTA

