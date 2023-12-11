Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Improving Antibiotic Use

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Antibiotics can save lives, but any time antibiotics are used, they can cause side effects and contribute to the development of antibiotic resistance.

    Learn more at https://www.cdc.gov/antibiotic-use/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 16:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 907441
    VIRIN: 231205-D-DQ133-2002
    Filename: DOD_110042769
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Improving Antibiotic Use, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT