    Aerial Fort Indiantown Gap

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Sgt. Du-marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter parked at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Dec. 7, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907429
    VIRIN: 231207-Z-AS496-9532
    Filename: DOD_110042669
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Fort Indiantown Gap, by SGT Du-marc Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    snow
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
    Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy

