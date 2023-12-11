Meet Your Monitor: Captain James Sisco

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this series, U.S. Marines assigned to Manpower Management introduce themselves - Captain James Sisco is the Company Grade Monitor for the 0602 Communications, 1702 Information Operations and 4502 Communication Strategy and Operations communities. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sergeant Joshua E. Chacon)