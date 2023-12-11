What every new Navy Reserve Sailor should know as they check into their Navy Reserve Center in preparation for their first drill weekend.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 12:15
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|907411
|VIRIN:
|230217-N-CW570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110042397
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Reserve Onboarding - What You Need To Know!, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT