Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 CNO and MCPON Holiday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea deliver a message for the 2023 Holiday Season. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael B Zingaro/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 14:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907408
    VIRIN: 231212-N-KB401-1001
    Filename: DOD_110042278
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 CNO and MCPON Holiday Message, by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    Holiday
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT