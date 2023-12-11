Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomah High School Show Choir supports Fort McCoy's 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part V

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Tomah High School Show Choir from Tomah, Wis., sing Christmas carols as part of the 2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony held Dec. 7, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The award-winning choir sang many songs for the crowd of several hundred people attending the event. The ceremony also included Christmas crafts, the lighting of the tree in front of the center, and much more. The ceremony serves as the official kickoff to the holiday season at the installation every year. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907406
    VIRIN: 231207-A-CV950-1094
    Filename: DOD_110042215
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Tomah High School Show Choir supports Fort McCoy's 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, Part V, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah High School Show Choir
    2023 Fort McCoy Tree Lighting Ceremony

