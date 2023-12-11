Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, (Middle), and Chief of Civil Engineers, Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees Lawrence Sharpe, (left), and NAVFAC Executive Director Jennifer LaTorre provide remarks to the NAVFAC enterprise for an end-of-year holiday message. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 10:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907401
|VIRIN:
|231212-N-LH273-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110042153
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC HQ Holiday Message, by PO1 Adam Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT