    NAVFAC HQ Holiday Message

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Brock 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, (Middle), and Chief of Civil Engineers, Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees Lawrence Sharpe, (left), and NAVFAC Executive Director Jennifer LaTorre provide remarks to the NAVFAC enterprise for an end-of-year holiday message. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907401
    VIRIN: 231212-N-LH273-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110042153
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    This work, NAVFAC HQ Holiday Message, by PO1 Adam Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season

