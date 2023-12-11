Meet Your Monitor: Master Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Manpower Management's Enlisted Assignments team introduce themselves - MSgt Jeremiah Johnson is the Enlisted Assignments Monitor for the 23XX Ammunition and Explosive Ordnance community. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sergeant Joshua E. Chacon)