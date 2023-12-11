Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Your Monitor: Master Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Chacon 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Manpower Management's Enlisted Assignments team introduce themselves - MSgt Jeremiah Johnson is the Enlisted Assignments Monitor for the 23XX Ammunition and Explosive Ordnance community. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sergeant Joshua E. Chacon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 12:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 907399
    VIRIN: 231205-M-FW066-6598
    Filename: DOD_110041984
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your Monitor: Master Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson, by SSgt Joshua Chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Career
    Monitor
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT