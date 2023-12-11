U.S. Marines with Manpower Management's Enlisted Assignments team introduce themselves - MSgt Jeremiah Johnson is the Enlisted Assignments Monitor for the 23XX Ammunition and Explosive Ordnance community. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Staff Sergeant Joshua E. Chacon)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 12:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|907399
|VIRIN:
|231205-M-FW066-6598
|Filename:
|DOD_110041984
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet Your Monitor: Master Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson, by SSgt Joshua Chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT