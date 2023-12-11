Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 TRW Command Team Season's Greetings Dec 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    US Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, Col. Christopher Corbett, and CMSgt Khamillia Washington send holiday greetings to the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. December 2023

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 08:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 907398
    VIRIN: 231207-F-EP494-4173
    Filename: DOD_110041912
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Hometown: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base

