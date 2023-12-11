17 TRW Command Team Season's Greetings Dec 2023

US Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, Col. Christopher Corbett, and CMSgt Khamillia Washington send holiday greetings to the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. December 2023
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 08:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|907398
|VIRIN:
|231207-F-EP494-4173
|Filename:
|DOD_110041912
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
