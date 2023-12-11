I Am NDW Profile - Stuart McLean

Behind every successful naval ceremony, someone works tirelessly to ensure it goes well.
In this series of the I am NDW Profile, we talk to the person coordinating all the magnificent ceremonies for the Naval District Washington.
Stuart McLean, director of Ceremonies for NDW, shares his incredible experiences, insights, and the dedication it takes to honor the naval traditions.
And guess what? We invite you to the U.S. Navy Memorial tomorrow to attend the Pearl Harbor Wreath Laying Ceremony at 1000. You will see where Stuart's expertise shines.
Thank you, Stuart. We appreciate your dedication and meticulous planning to make every ceremony at NDW is executed flawlessly.
