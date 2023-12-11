Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - Stuart McLean

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Behind every successful naval ceremony, someone works tirelessly to ensure it goes well.

    In this series of the I am NDW Profile, we talk to the person coordinating all the magnificent ceremonies for the Naval District Washington.

    Stuart McLean, director of Ceremonies for NDW, shares his incredible experiences, insights, and the dedication it takes to honor the naval traditions.
    And guess what? We invite you to the U.S. Navy Memorial tomorrow to attend the Pearl Harbor Wreath Laying Ceremony at 1000. You will see where Stuart's expertise shines.

    Thank you, Stuart. We appreciate your dedication and meticulous planning to make every ceremony at NDW is executed flawlessly.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 08:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 907397
    VIRIN: 231212-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110041897
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: DC, US

    NDW
    I Am NDW
    Profile Series

