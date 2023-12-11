Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survey Vessel CATLETT

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District personnel aboard the Survey Vessel CATLETT conduct a hydrographic survey in Baltimore Harbor on Aug. 3, 2023. Baltimore District operates and maintains more than 290 miles of federal navigable channels within the Susquehanna River watershed. This work includes dredging, employing cutting-edge technology to conduct underwater surveys, and applying its fleet of debris removal vessels to clear floating hazards out of the federal channels in the Baltimore Harbor and Potomac and Anacostia rivers. Survey Vessel CATLETT is named after the late Harold Catlett, a longtime hydrographic surveyor with the Baltimore District.

    USACE
    Baltimore Harbor
    hydrographic survey
    USACE-B

