    Cpt. Mary Johnson Holiday Shoutout

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Cpt. Mary Johnson, 30th Medical Brigade, gives a holiday shoutout to her friends and family at Sembach Kaserne, Germany, on Dec. 1, 2023. (U.S. Army video edited by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 04:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907387
    VIRIN: 231212-A-SS112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110041716
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

