Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Santa Visits AFN Kaiserslautern

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Santa visits the AFN Kaiserslautern Station to talk to the members and the Eagle. Santa tells the Eagle he has until Christmas to make the nice list. (U.S. Army video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 05:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907386
    VIRIN: 231204-A-VB767-1906
    PIN: 1906
    Filename: DOD_110041663
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Visits AFN Kaiserslautern, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holidays
    Santa
    AFN Kaiserslautern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT