Santa visits the AFN Kaiserslautern Station to talk to the members and the Eagle. Santa tells the Eagle he has until Christmas to make the nice list. (U.S. Army video by SSG Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 05:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907386
|VIRIN:
|231204-A-VB767-1906
|PIN:
|1906
|Filename:
|DOD_110041663
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Santa Visits AFN Kaiserslautern, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT