    Pacific News: December 12 ,2023

    JAPAN

    12.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. and Indonesian Marines attend a fundamental combat marksmanship exchange, families at Yokota Air Base attend a holiday lights event, and Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, United States Forces Japan commander issues an open letter to U.S. members and their families in Japan for the upcoming holidays.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 23:53
    Length: 00:02:00
