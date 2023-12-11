On this Pacific News: U.S. and Indonesian Marines attend a fundamental combat marksmanship exchange, families at Yokota Air Base attend a holiday lights event, and Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, United States Forces Japan commander issues an open letter to U.S. members and their families in Japan for the upcoming holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 23:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|907357
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-F3202-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110041456
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: December 12 ,2023, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
