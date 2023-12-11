The Provost Marshall of Japan speaks about driving safely. Maintaining your proper paperwork including your drivers license and proof of insurance is incredibly important.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 23:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|907356
|VIRIN:
|231212-F-F3202-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110041454
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keeping your Proper Paperwork when Driving, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
