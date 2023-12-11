FTG-12 (Flight Test Ground-Based Midcourse Defense-12)

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Northern Command, the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 30, and the U.S. Space Command Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, conducted a successful intercept today of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) by an upgraded Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI). The test demonstrated the ability of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) capability to engage threats faster.
12.11.2023
12.12.2023
|Package
|907354
|231211-D-D0500-1002
|123456
|DOD_110041431
|00:04:08
|US
|2
|2
