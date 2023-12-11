Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FTG-12 (Flight Test Ground-Based Midcourse Defense-12)

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Missile Defense Agency

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Northern Command, the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 30, and the U.S. Space Command Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, conducted a successful intercept today of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) by an upgraded Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI). The test demonstrated the ability of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) capability to engage threats faster.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Missile Defense

