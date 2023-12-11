FTG-12 (Flight Test Ground-Based Midcourse Defense-12)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Northern Command, the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 30, and the U.S. Space Command Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, conducted a successful intercept today of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) by an upgraded Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI). The test demonstrated the ability of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) capability to engage threats faster.