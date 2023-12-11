Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 85: Multilateral Partnerships between U.S., Japan and Australia

    CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, JAPAN

    12.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen 

    Media Center - Japan

    The U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army participated in Exercise Yama Sakura 85 from Dec. 1-12, 2023, at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan. Participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff. Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 21:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 907353
    VIRIN: 231211-F-WN543-6725
    Filename: DOD_110041357
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Yama Sakura 85: Multilateral Partnerships between U.S., Japan and Australia, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    US
    Australia
    YamaSakura
    YS85

