PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 21, 2023) — The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) held its change of command on the fantail of the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Nov. 21, 2023, in Pearl Harbor. Hawaii performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 20:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907325
|VIRIN:
|121121-N-XX566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110041057
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Change of Command, by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
