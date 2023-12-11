Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Change of Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andre Richard 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    PEARL HARBOR (Nov. 21, 2023) — The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) held its change of command on the fantail of the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Nov. 21, 2023, in Pearl Harbor. Hawaii performs a full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 20:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907325
    VIRIN: 121121-N-XX566-1001
    Filename: DOD_110041057
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Hawaii (SSN 776) Change of Command, by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine
    USS Hawaii (SSN 776)

