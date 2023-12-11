Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division complete the Marne Guardian course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2023. Marne Guardian is a program that emphasizes empowerment and teaches junior Soldiers about the policies and tools that they can use to educate, assist, or intervene when issues arise regarding resiliency, suicide prevention, sexual harassment, assault, and all related programs. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 18:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|907313
|VIRIN:
|231208-A-VI253-4326
|Filename:
|DOD_110040913
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
This work, A Class of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Become Marne Guardians, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
