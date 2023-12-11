A Class of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Become Marne Guardians

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division complete the Marne Guardian course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2023. Marne Guardian is a program that emphasizes empowerment and teaches junior Soldiers about the policies and tools that they can use to educate, assist, or intervene when issues arise regarding resiliency, suicide prevention, sexual harassment, assault, and all related programs. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)