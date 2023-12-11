Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Class of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Become Marne Guardians

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Video by Spc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division complete the Marne Guardian course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 8, 2023. Marne Guardian is a program that emphasizes empowerment and teaches junior Soldiers about the policies and tools that they can use to educate, assist, or intervene when issues arise regarding resiliency, suicide prevention, sexual harassment, assault, and all related programs. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 18:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 907313
    VIRIN: 231208-A-VI253-4326
    Filename: DOD_110040913
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    This work, A Class of 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Become Marne Guardians, by SPC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    ROTM
    3rdID
    Marne Guardian

