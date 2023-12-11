Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Test Ground Based Midcourse Defense-12 (FTG-12)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Missile Defense Agency

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Northern Command, the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 30, and the U.S. Space Command Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, conducted a successful intercept today of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) by an upgraded Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI). The test demonstrated the ability of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) capability to engage threats faster.

    The test employed an upgraded GBI with a Capability Enhanced-II Block 1 Exo-Atmospheric Kill Vehicle. This test was also the first test of a three-stage GBI operating in two-stage mode, which means the third stage was commanded not to ignite and allowed earlier release of the kill vehicle, providing closer range engagements.

    The primary objective of the test was to demonstrate the ability of GMD to engage a target in the expanded engagement space made possible by the GBI in two-stage mode.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907311
    VIRIN: 231211-D-D0500-1001
    PIN: 123A56
    Filename: DOD_110040865
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Test Ground Based Midcourse Defense-12 (FTG-12), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of Defense Keywords

    TAGS

    Missile Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT