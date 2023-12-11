Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Search ends after body of missing man is recovered following the rescue of 3 men at Playa Escondida Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO

    12.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The search for a missing man ended after local rescue crews located and recovered his body in the water off Playa Escondida Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2023. The crew of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter rescued three other men in this case, Dec. 9, 2023, after they all came in distress when they were caught and pulled by the strong currents off Playa Escondida. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.11.2023 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 907306
    VIRIN: 231211-G-G0107-7400
    Filename: DOD_110040769
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FAJARDO, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Search ends after body of missing man is recovered following the rescue of 3 men at Playa Escondida Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Puerto Rico
    Borinquen
    Playa Escondida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT