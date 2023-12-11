Search ends after body of missing man is recovered following the rescue of 3 men at Playa Escondida Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The search for a missing man ended after local rescue crews located and recovered his body in the water off Playa Escondida Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2023. The crew of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter rescued three other men in this case, Dec. 9, 2023, after they all came in distress when they were caught and pulled by the strong currents off Playa Escondida. (U.S. Coast Guard video)