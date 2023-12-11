The search for a missing man ended after local rescue crews located and recovered his body in the water off Playa Escondida Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Dec. 11, 2023. The crew of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter rescued three other men in this case, Dec. 9, 2023, after they all came in distress when they were caught and pulled by the strong currents off Playa Escondida. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2023 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|907306
|VIRIN:
|231211-G-G0107-7400
|Filename:
|DOD_110040769
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FAJARDO, PR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Search ends after body of missing man is recovered following the rescue of 3 men at Playa Escondida Beach in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT